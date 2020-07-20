Aslam Shaikh
Photo credit: New Indian Express

Maharashtra Congress minister Aslam Shaikh tests COVID-19 positive

By KalingaTV Bureau

Mumbai: Maharashtra Minister and senior Congress leader from Mumbai Aslam Shaikh has tested positive for Covid-19.

Shaikh, 47, is a three-time MLA from Malad West, and holds the textiles, fisheries and ports folios, besides being the Guardian Minister of Mumbai City.

“This is to inform you that I have tested positive for Covid-19. I am currently asymptomatic and isolating myself,” Shaikh said in an early-morning tweet

He also urged people to have come in close contact with him to get tested as a precaution.

“I will continue to work from home to serve people of my state,” he said.

Shaikh is the fourth cabinet member of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray ministry to get infected in past 4 months.

The first was Nationalist Congress Party’s Jitendra Awhad in April, followed by Congress’ Ashok Chavan and Dhananjay Munde also of NCP.

(Inputs from IANS)

You might also like
Nation

Highest ever spike of 40,425 cases, India covid-19 tally reaches 11,19,043

Nation

‘Haemorrhage & Shock’ Caused Death of Gangster Vikas Dubey: Autopsy

Business

Diesel Becomes Expensive While Petrol Price Remains Stable

Business

Gold Price Today In Bhubaneswar: Click To Know Details

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.