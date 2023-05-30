Maharashtra Cong lone MP from Suresh Dhanorkar dies at 48 after brief illness

Chandrapur: Congress leader Suresh Balu Dhanorkar breathed his last at a private hospital in Delhi-NCR on Tuesday, according to Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe.

Dhanorkar, 48 representing Chandrapur was ailing for sometime and had been admitted to the Medanta Hospital in New Delhi, where he took his last breath around 3.30 am.

Congress Chief Spokesperson Atul Londhe said that Dhanorkar’s body will be brought to his native village in Varora this afternoon to enable peopleA pay their last respects.

The funeral rites shall be performed at the nearby Varora crematorium on Wednesday, he added.

Dhanorkar had been admitted to a private hospital in Nagpur for a kidney stone surgery last Friday.

However, as certain complications developed, he was rushed to the New Delhi hospital where the end came early today.

Top state Congress leaders from the state and other states have expressed shock and condoled the passing of Dhanorkar.

Dhanorkar was the lone Congress MP from Chandrapur Lok Sabha constituency in Maharashtra. He was earlier part of the Shiv Sena, winning the Warora-Bhadrawati Assembly seat in 2014. He quit the party in 2019 and joined the Congress before the Lok Sabha elections.

Dhanorkar is survived by his wife Pratibha, an MLA, and two sons.