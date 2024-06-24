Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde asks CP Pune to take strict action against illegal pubs

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

Mumbai: Taking a serious note against the illegal pubs in Pune, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday spoke to the Commissioner of Police, Pune and directed him to initiate strict action against illegal pubs. News Agency ANI reported about this in an X post today.

As per the Chief Minister’s office, Maharashtra, CM Eknath Shinde spoke to the CP Pune and directed him to initiate strict action against illegal pubs.

The CM also asked to bulldoze all structures which are against the building rules.

Also, the CM directed the police to initiate renewed action against drug peddlers to make Pune a drug-free city.

