Maharashtra Cancels 10th Board Exams, CM Likely To Announce Complete Lockdown

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Tuesday decided to cancel the state board exams for class 10th in view of the worsening situation of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Informing about the development after a Cabinet meeting, Maharashtra Minister for School Education, Varsha Gaikwad said that the State government will not hold board exam for the class ten students.

Likewise, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has been requested by all Ministers to announce a complete lockdown in the state from tomorrow at 8 PM. However, now it is his decision, he added.

It is to be noted here that the State had already imposed curfew-like restrictions on the movement of people across the state on April 14 and would be in effect till May 1, 2021.

