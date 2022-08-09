Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion: Ministers likely to take oath today

By WCE 1 90 0

Mumbai: The much-awaited expansion of the Maharashtra Cabinet is set to take place today in Raj Bhawan. In the first phase of expansion, around 15-18 ministers are likely to take oath today at 11 am, with each region having a minister each. The second phase of expansion will be held later.

In the first phase of the expansion, around 18 ministers are likely to be administered the oath of office. While 10 to 11 are expected to be from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), six to seven leaders from CM Eknath Shinde camp will be sworn in as ministers in the first phase.

The expansion is taking place over five weeks after Eknath Shinde took oath as new chief minister of Maharashtra on June 30.

You might also like
Nation

India sees sharp decline in Covid-19 cases in past 24 hours

State

Petrol And Diesel Rates Decrease In Bhubaneswar Today

Business

Gold rate in India remains unchanged for 24 carat and 22 carat today

Business

Delhi HC allows Vivo entities to operate frozen bank accounts on conditions

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.