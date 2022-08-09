Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion: Ministers likely to take oath today

Mumbai: The much-awaited expansion of the Maharashtra Cabinet is set to take place today in Raj Bhawan. In the first phase of expansion, around 15-18 ministers are likely to take oath today at 11 am, with each region having a minister each. The second phase of expansion will be held later.

In the first phase of the expansion, around 18 ministers are likely to be administered the oath of office. While 10 to 11 are expected to be from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), six to seven leaders from CM Eknath Shinde camp will be sworn in as ministers in the first phase.

The expansion is taking place over five weeks after Eknath Shinde took oath as new chief minister of Maharashtra on June 30.