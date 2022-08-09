Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion: 18 MLAs of BJP, Shinde camp take oath as ministers

Mumbai: The much-awaited Maharashtra cabinet led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has been expanded on Tuesday. Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari administered the oath of office to 18 MLAs as Maharashtra minister today.

However, today, nine MLAs each from BJP and the Shinde camp took oath as Maharashtra ministers at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai. Chandrakant Patil and Vijay Kumar Gavit are among the nine BJP leaders who took oath as ministers in Maharashtra Cabinet.

From the Shinde camp, Uday Samant, Dada Bhuse, Sandipan Bhumre, Rajendra Patil Yadravkar, Shambhuraj Desai, Gulabrao Patil, Sanjay Shirsat, Deepak Kesarkar and Bachchu Kadu are part of the names who administered oath today.

While from the BJP, Chandrakant Patil, Sudhir Mungantiwar, Girish Mahajan, Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, Suresh Khade, Atul Save, Mangalprabhat Lodha, Vijaykumar Gavit and Ravindra Chavan are now named as ministers.

