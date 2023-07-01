Maharashtra bus accident: PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh ex gratia,expresses grief

New-Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakhs for the kin of deceased who lost lives in the devastating bus mishap in Buldhana, Maharashtra and announced Rs 50,000 for the injured persons.

“Deeply saddened by the devastating bus mishap in Buldhana, Maharashtra. My thoughts and prayers are with the families of those who lost their lives. May the injured recover soon. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to the affected,” PM Modi said while condoling the deaths.

“An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the bus mishap in Buldhana. Rs. 50,000 would be given to the injured,” the PMO tweeted.

At least 25 passengers were charred to death and eight others injured after a bus burst into flames following a major accident on the Nagpur-Mumbai super-expressway at Buldhana on Saturday, officials said.

The private luxury bus, belonging to Vidarbha Travels, was traveling from Nagpur to Pune and the tragedy occurred near the Sindhkhedraja area at around 1.25 a.m., a police official said.

As the bus was speeding, it apparently suffered a tyre burst, after which it hit an expressway electric pole, rammed into a divider then went out of control and overturned, police said.

As it skid for several metres, its diesel tank exploded into a huge ball of flame, engulfing the vehicle and trapping the passengers inside, said a police official.

There were 33 people on board, including two drivers and a cleaner.

The eight injured persons have been admitted to the Buldhana civil hospital for treatment.