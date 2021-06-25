Maharashtra braces for third wave Covid-19 ; Experts expect 50 lakh cases

By WCE 7
third wave covid in maharashtra
Pic Credit: IANS

Mumbai: The government of Maharashtra has reportedly begun its preparation for the third wave of Covid-19 as experts have estimated an approximate of 50 lakh cases during the time.

The authorities have started building more state-run medical facilities.

As reported by Times of India, Out of the estimated 50 lakh cases, around 25 lakhs will require government run facilities.

During a Covid-19 meeting with experts, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was informed that the state can expect the maximum active caseload to touch eight lakh, of which four lakh are presumed likely to seek public health support.

Related News

Be Aware Parents ! Covid-19 Third Wave To Hit Children Hard

Among the 50 lakh cases, five lakh children are expected to be infected. Out of these five lakh children, 2.5 lakh will be expected to visit public centres and 3.5% children may need admission and treatment under supervision of pediatricians.

The public health department has submitted a Rs 1,676-crore proposal for Covid-19 plan, which included Rs 782 crore to procure essential medicines and consumables for Covid and Covidassociated diseases and Rs 893 crore for newer medicines required for treatment of mild to moderate Covid patients.

As many as 21 cases of the mutated Delta Plus variant of the novel coronavirus were found in seven districts across the state taking the total number to 40 in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu, said reports.

(With inputs from TOI)

You might also like
World

Lioness tests positive for Covid in Sri Lanka zoo

Nation

India reports over 51k Covid positive cases; 1,329 death in last 24 hours

State

Khurda reports highest Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours

State

Odisha sees decline in daily Covid-19 cases

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.