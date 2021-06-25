Maharashtra braces for third wave Covid-19 ; Experts expect 50 lakh cases

Mumbai: The government of Maharashtra has reportedly begun its preparation for the third wave of Covid-19 as experts have estimated an approximate of 50 lakh cases during the time.

The authorities have started building more state-run medical facilities.

As reported by Times of India, Out of the estimated 50 lakh cases, around 25 lakhs will require government run facilities.

During a Covid-19 meeting with experts, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was informed that the state can expect the maximum active caseload to touch eight lakh, of which four lakh are presumed likely to seek public health support.

Among the 50 lakh cases, five lakh children are expected to be infected. Out of these five lakh children, 2.5 lakh will be expected to visit public centres and 3.5% children may need admission and treatment under supervision of pediatricians.

The public health department has submitted a Rs 1,676-crore proposal for Covid-19 plan, which included Rs 782 crore to procure essential medicines and consumables for Covid and Covidassociated diseases and Rs 893 crore for newer medicines required for treatment of mild to moderate Covid patients.

As many as 21 cases of the mutated Delta Plus variant of the novel coronavirus were found in seven districts across the state taking the total number to 40 in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu, said reports.

