Maharashtra: Bomb found at Ushakiran hospital in Pune defused; police, ATS and crime branch’s joint investigation underway

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Pune: A device containing low-grade explosives was found on the premises of a private hospital in Pune’s Hadapsar area on Wednesday evening, prompting a large-scale response from the police and bomb disposal teams, officials said.

According to officials, the suspicious object was spotted near a washroom inside the hospital premises. A doctor noticed the device, which reportedly had a digital clock-like object attached to it, and immediately informed the police control room.

Promptly after receiving the information, the Senior officials of the Pune City Police arrived at the hospital and conducted a thorough search of the premises. Meanwhile, the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) successfully defused the bomb. Meanwhile, the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) team also arrived to conduct further investigation.

The police, ATS, and crime branch are conducting a joint investigation on all possible angles, including the possibilty of a terrorist attack.

Speaking with the media, Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar lauded the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) for their work and said that the bomb was taken to an open ground at the gliding centre. He informed that the investigation is underway.

“Around 8 p.m. today, we got some information that there was a bomb like device found on the hospital premises. The police team, along with the bomb disposal squad, immediately reached the spot. The bomb disposal squad carried this device after following due mandated protocols and took it to an open ground at the gliding centre. The bomb was successfully defused. The Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) team did a commendable job. All teams have been put in service to investigate the case. The Pune City Police, local police station, as well as the crime branch and the ATS teams, are jointly investigating… We are investigating the case from all possible angles. ATS is involved,” he said.

Speaking with ANI, NCP MLA Chetan Vitthal Tupe said that the object was a “live explosive device,” the explosion of which could have had severe consequences. He said that due to the work of the police and ATS, the threat has been dodged.

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The MLA said, “…A bomb had been planted inside the hospital, which has now been successfully defused through the joint efforts of the police and the bomb squad. There is currently no cause for alarm. The entire hospital building, as well as the surrounding premises, has been thoroughly scanned. There is absolutely no threat remaining at this moment… However, it was indeed a live explosive device. Had any mishap occurred, the consequences could have been severe, given the large number of people present inside the hospital and in the immediate vicinity,” he said.

He further said that while the identity of the accused has not yet been discovered, some people have been identified as suspects. Referring to eyewitness statements, the MLA stated that a man allegedly stepped out of a car at the same place earlier in the day, but sat back in and drove away shortly after.

“The police and the administration have initiated an investigation into the incident, which involves a review of CCTV footage. All these aspects are currently being examined, and the police will disclose their findings once the investigation is complete. As of now, the identity of the person who planted the bomb remains unknown… However, certain individuals have come under suspicion. It is alleged that sometime in the afternoon or evening, a vehicle, possibly a rental car, pulled up and stopped at the location. A man stepped out of the vehicle, and subsequently, he returned to it before the car drove away from the other side. This account is based on the statements of eyewitnesses who observed the incident. The police are currently investigating these claims as well,” he said.

He further said that a thorough probe has been initiated, and the entire hospital staff is to be interrogated. The details of the case will be revealed following the investigation.

“Police investigation will certainly explore every angle, including the possibility of a terrorist attack, though it would be inappropriate to confirm or deny such a scenario until the inquiry is complete… I have just spoken with the CP. He has currently gone inside to conduct an investigation. The entire hospital staff, including the doctors, will be questioned… Only after this process is complete will we be able to fully understand what is actually going on,” the MLA affirmed.

Further details are awaited as the investigation continues.

(Source: ANI)

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