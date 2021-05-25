Mumbai: Maharashtra is the worst affected state in India, and has been witnessing a decline in coronavirus cases. In Maharashtra around 56,02,019 people have been affected so far. A total number of 89,212 patients have died due to coronavirus in Maharashtra. And 3,27,580 patients are still in hospital and recovering.

On the other hand, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope has announced to stop home quarantine centres for Covid-19 patients in 18 districts. Patients from these districts have to go to quarantine centres.

The district administration have been directed to increase the number of covid centres in these districts. The decision was taken after meeting of the state government and district authorities.

The list includes Pune,Satara, Solapur, Mumbai city, Mumbai suburbs, Thane, Raigad, Aurangabad, Osmanabad, Sindhudurg, Beed, Hingoli, Latur, Nanded, Amravati, Akole, Dhule and Nagpur .

Black fungus is also increasing rapidly in the state. There are 2,245 cases of Black Fungus or Mucormycosis in the state. Maharashtra Health Minister announced that patients of Black fungus will receive free treatment at state-run hospitals, under Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana.

Officials said that a long-term rehabilitation policy for people affected by natural disasters is being worked out.