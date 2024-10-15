Maharashtra Assembly elections: Voting on November 20, results on November 23

By Abhilasha
Maharashtra Assembly elections

New-Delhi: The Election Commission of India today (October 15) announced the dates for the Assembly polls in Maharashtra. The state will cast its vote in a single phase on November 20. The counting of votes will be done on November 23.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar made the announcement at a press conference today.

The Chief Election Commissioner said, “Out of 288, 234 seats in Maharashtra are general category. There are a total of 9.63 crore voters in the state. 25 seats are reserved for Scheduled Tribes (STs) and 29 seats are reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs).”

