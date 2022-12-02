Maharashtra: 23 new measles cases reported in Mumbai

The measles outbreak in Maharashtra rose to 82 with 23 fresh case reported on Thursday for which a special vaccination drive has started.

Mumbai: The measles outbreak in Maharashtra has taken a toll on children’s health in the state. Recently, Mumbai reported 23 new cases on Thursday.

A special vaccination drive for measles has began in Mumbai for 1.5 lakh children on Thursday. The state authority has said that the disease has spread to many districts of Maharashtra.
Till now, a total of 15 deaths have been reported due to the disease.

All fatalities this year were from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region  which includes 12 in Mumbai, three in Bhiwandi city, two in Thane city, and one in Vasai-Virar city. Of 754 cases, 323 were from Mumbai, 70 were from Malegaon city, 48 were from Bhiwandi city, and 44 were from Thane city.

Mumbai has 37 outbreaks involving 16 out of 24 civic wards. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has 80,000-odd measles shots in stock, but officials said availability shouldn’t be a problem. The stats have over 13.5 lakh shots in stock.

