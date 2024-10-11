Mahadev Betting App kingpin Saurabh Chandrakar arrested from Dubai

Dubai: The Kingpin of the Mahadev betting app Saurabh Chandrakar was arrested in Dubai following an Interpol Red Corner notice issued by the Enforcement Directorate on Friday.

According to the officials, the UAE authorities communicated with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and informed them about Saurabh Chandrakar’s arrest in Dubai.

The extradition procedure related documents will be completed in a few days and will be sent to the UAE authority to extradite him to India, as per ED officials.

The Mahadev betting app scam is a high profile scandal involving an online betting platform called Mahadev Online book. The scam involved illegal gambling on various games such as card games and poker.

The scam reportedly involved laundering around Rs 5,000 crore abroad and and has involved 45 indiviuals.

