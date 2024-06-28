Maha Govt to provide free Medical, Engineering courses to female students below Rs 8 lakh family income

Mumbai: Free medical and engineering courses will reportedly be provided to female students in Maharashtra whose family income is below Rs 8 lakh per annum. As per reports, Maharashtra govt will waive off academic fees for these women students.

The said education scheme is expected to benefit over 20 lakh female students in the state.

In February, Maharashtra’s higher and technical education minister Chandrakant Patil announced that there has been a 50 per cent academic fee waiver in the same category which is now extended to 100 per cent.