Maha adds 26 new Covid-19 positive cases, total 661

By IANS
Mumbai: The number of Covid-19 positive cases in Maharashtra increased by 26 taking the total from 635 to 661, officials said here on Sunday.

At least two persons suspected to have died due to Covid-19 in Pune and Thane on Sunday, but health authorities declined to confirm or share details.

Till Saturday, Maharashtra recorded a total of 32 Covid-19 deaths, including several women, with a maximum 22 deaths from Mumbai only.

Among the new positive cases, 21 are from Pune, three are from Ahmednagar and two from Aurangabad.

