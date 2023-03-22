Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Maguni Charan Kuanr, Puppeteer from Odisha receives Padma Shri, watch

Nation
By Himanshu 0
Maguni Charan Kuanr Puppeteer

New Delhi: Maguni Charan Kuanr, Puppeteer from Odisha received the Padma Shri award from President Droupadi Murmu in Delhi today.

The Government of India had earlier in January announced the list of awardees of the Padma awards for the year 2023. From Odisha this year names of four persons were announced for the Padma awards. They are — Maguni Charan Kuanr for Arts, Antaryami Mishra for Literature and Education, Krishna Patel, singer of famous Sambalpuri song ‘Rangabati’ for Arts and  Patayat Sahu, others for Agriculture.

Padma Awards is one of the highest civilian Awards of the country, are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.

Born in 1937 in Keonjhar, Maguni Charan Kuanr belongs to a family of traditional puppeteers. He was initiated into the art of Kandhei Nach, which employs rod puppets, by his father Baishnab Charan Kuanr.

Kuanr has excelled in his vocation as a puppeteer and has contributed to the recognition of Kandhei Nach beyond Orissa. He has established a troupe of his own in Keonjhar.

Like many traditional puppeteers, he is the creator of his own puppets, the designer of costumes, and the narrator of the plays performed.

Himanshu 4287 news

Himanshu Guru is a senior sub-editor & journalist based in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. He has worked for both print & online media.

