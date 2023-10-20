Magnitude 4.2 earthquake hits Andaman Sea
An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter Scale hit the Andaman Sea today morning, the National Centre for (NCS) has informed
According to the NCS, the earthquake at 5:50 a.m. at a depth of 10 km.
“Earthquake of Magnitude:4.2, Occurred on 20-10-2023, 05:50 IST, Lat: 14.15 & Long: 93.08, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Andaman Sea”, the NCS said in an ‘X’ post.
Earthquake of Magnitude:4.2, Occurred on 20-10-2023, 05:50:05 IST, Lat: 14.15 & Long: 93.08, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Andaman Sea, for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/mA7vnnMkCe @Indiametdept @ndmaindia @Dr_Mishra1966 @KirenRijiju @Ravi_MoES pic.twitter.com/Z5WnloCBZ0
— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) October 20, 2023
Earlier on Monday, an earthquake of magnitude 3.3 on the Richter scale hit Maharashtra’s Satara district.
