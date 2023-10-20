Magnitude 4.2 earthquake hits Andaman Sea

Andaman: An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter Scale hit the Andaman Sea today morning, the National Centre for (NCS) has informed.

According to the NCS, the earthquake at 5:50 a.m. at a depth of 10 km.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:4.2, Occurred on 20-10-2023, 05:50 IST, Lat: 14.15 & Long: 93.08, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Andaman Sea”, the NCS said in an ‘X’ post.

Earlier on Monday, an earthquake of magnitude 3.3 on the Richter scale hit Maharashtra’s Satara district.