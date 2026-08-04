Madras High Court orders Udhayanidhi Stalin’s immediate release after questioning

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Chennai: The Madras High Court has ordered immediate release of former deputy chief minister Udhayanidhi Stalin after questioning today.

HC also directed Stalin to cooperate with the police investigation and appear for question after which he will be released. The order came amid political uproar over Udhayanidhi’s detention.

DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin was arrested from his Neelankarai residence by Tamil Police over remarks against CM Vijay and actress Trisha in Chennai today.

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This comes following Stalin’s remarks on actor at a rally that was conducted on Monday with the TVK slamming DMK leader’s objectionable comments.

Stalin reportedly said “Whether the water reaches anywhere else or not, it should reach there,” before clarifying that he was referring to the Cauvery water.

Further investigation into this matter is underway.