Madhya Pradesh Influencer Nidhi Tiwari Dies By Suicide at 30

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Bhopal: In a shocking incident, a local social media influencer, Nidhi Tiwari, died by suicide by hanging at Singrauli district of Madhya Pradesh. She was just 30 years old.

Nidhi Tiwari was a resident of Bhusa Mod in the Morwa police station area of Singrauli district.

Nidhi’s body was found hanging at her home on Saturday. Her family members took her to the hospital where doctors declared her dead.

Nidhi had around 900,000 followers on Facebook and nearly 700,000 on Instagram, making her one of the most prominent social media personalities from the Vindhya region. Her posts regularly drew thousands of reactions, while her videos reached millions of viewers.

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In 2024, Nidhi won the title of ‘Miss Pretty India’, after which she was trying to make a career in the field of modelling and acting.

According to locals, Nidhi’s ambitions extended beyond social media, as she aspired to build a career in acting and the film industry. She was working towards this goal through modelling, events and digital content creation. Her social media accounts also reflected her interest in the entertainment industry.

According to her family, she was speaking to someone on the phone on Saturday evening when she died by suicide by hanging. Her family rushed her to hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival. Upon receiving the news, Morwa police reached the scene and began an investigation.