Madhya Pradesh: Indore Police bust brown sugar racket worth Rs 1.29 crore, 2 arrested

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Indore: The Indore Police on Saturday arrested two accused and seized 129 grams of brown sugar worth Rs 1.29 crore during a vehicle check in the city, uncovering a wider drug network and identifying several more suspects linked to the illegal trade.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Zone 3 Rajesh Vyas, speaking to reporters, said, “During a vehicle check, a man was seen approaching. When he saw the police checking, he tried to flee in his vehicle. Police surrounded him and caught him. 70 packets of brown sugar were found on him. Police took action and recovered 129 grams of brown sugar worth Rs 1.29 crore. Police recovered a mobile phone from him and seized it. An Activa vehicle was also seized. The accused’s name is Shubham Soni. He revealed the name of another person, Abhishek Tomar. Both of these individuals were involved in the drug trade. Police have obtained important information from them, including the involvement of several other people. We will arrest many people in this case.”

Earlier, Madhya Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) arrested three persons in connection with an alleged extortion case, an official said on Friday.

The complainant had reported that a person claiming to be a member of the “Lawrence Bishnoi” gang demanded ransom.

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“A complainant had lodged a report under the Kolar Road police station area stating that a person named ‘Harry Boxer’, who claims to be a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, had demanded a ransom from him. After a few days, the complainant received a video showing reconnaissance of his house being carried out by the threatener’s associate, which led to an investigation,” STF DIG Rahul Lodha told ANI.

Upon investigation, the video was traced back to Nirmal Tiwari, a resident of Banda in UP, who was then arrested. During interrogation, it was revealed that he was hired by a person named Anand Mishra, who is also a resident of Banda, to shoot the video, which was a connecting link to Harry Boxer, DIG Lodha said.

(Source: ANI)