Madhya Pradesh horror: Man kills pregnant wife after domestic dispute, arrested

Advertisement

Madhya Pradesh: One such shocking incident has just come up in Madhya Pradesh, where a man has been arrested following the alleged murder of his pregnant wife, following a heated argument in their home.

According to initial police findings, the couple quarreled after the wife did not cook spinach as she had already made dinner. What was initially a verbal tussle later escalated into violence, and the accused was reported to have attacked his wife after losing his temper.

According to the investigators, the woman was dragged 200 feet into the field and struck with an axe, sustaining critical injuries. She collapsed soon after the assault, and both she and the unborn baby died in the accident.

Advertisement

The woman’s body was found stuffed in a sack in a forest in Dehradun about a week ago, officials said.

Officers arrested the accused on Saturday, who had been living with another woman and his 11-month-old daughter, officials added. The police are now investigating the chain of events, such as whether there was a history of conflict or abuse in the past.

The episode has again created awareness of domestic violence and the threat of uncontrolled aggression in homes, particularly when quarrels get out of hand.

Also Read: Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Criticizes Mamata Banerjee Over Comments on PM Modi