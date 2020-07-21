Lucknow: Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon breathed his last on Tuesday. He was 85. His son Ashutosh Tandon confirmed the news.

Ashutosh Tandon, also a Cabinet Minister in the UP government, said that the last rites of his father will be performed this evening in Lucknow and in accordance with the COVID-19 guidelines.

Lalji Tandon was admitted to the Medanta hospital on June 13 after he complained of urinary problem and fever.

He, thereafter, developed complications in liver and kidney and even underwent a surgical procedure. He was put on ventilator later.

Born on April 12, 1935, Tandon is survived by his wife Krishna Tandon and three sons.

The veteran leader has served as member of the Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Parishad for two terms and also remained the Leader of House of the Council.

He was elected to the Vidhan Sabha for three terms and was minister in BJP and BSP -BJP governments.

In May 2009, he was elected to the 15th Lok Sabha from Lucknow by a margin over 40,000 votes.

In 2018, he was appointed Governor of Bihar and shifted to Madhya Pradesh in the same capacity in 2019.

(Input from IANS)