Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government has issued new guidelines for unlocking the state in a phased manner from June 1.

Reportedly, the weekend lockdown will continue to be in force across the state from 10 PM on Saturdays to 6 AM on Mondays.

As per the guidelines, the number of people attending a marriage is fixed at 10 from each side (total 20). It is mandatory to present the list of guests to the local administration in advance.

A maximum number of 10 people can participate in a funeral procession.

Following are some of the activities that is allowed during unlock:

All state government offices will be allowed to operate at 50% employee strength from June 1

Industrial activities, hospitals, nursing homes, petrol pumps, pharmacies, ration shops, agricultural activities etc will be allowed during the unlocking phase

Taxis will be allowed to ply with two persons following the COVID-19 protocols

Not more than four people will be allowed to worship at religious places in the state

The markets will open and close at the prescribed times

Following are some of the activities that will remain restricted during unlock:

School, colleges, coaching classes (except online classes)

Cinema hall, shopping malls, swimming pool, theatre, picnic spots, auditorium

Gathering more than six people at any place will not be allowed.