Madhya Pradesh Begins Phase-Wise Unlock From June 1, Check New Guidelines
Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government has issued new guidelines for unlocking the state in a phased manner from June 1.
Reportedly, the weekend lockdown will continue to be in force across the state from 10 PM on Saturdays to 6 AM on Mondays.
As per the guidelines, the number of people attending a marriage is fixed at 10 from each side (total 20). It is mandatory to present the list of guests to the local administration in advance.
A maximum number of 10 people can participate in a funeral procession.
Following are some of the activities that is allowed during unlock:
- All state government offices will be allowed to operate at 50% employee strength from June 1
- Industrial activities, hospitals, nursing homes, petrol pumps, pharmacies, ration shops, agricultural activities etc will be allowed during the unlocking phase
- Taxis will be allowed to ply with two persons following the COVID-19 protocols
- Not more than four people will be allowed to worship at religious places in the state
- The markets will open and close at the prescribed times
Following are some of the activities that will remain restricted during unlock:
- School, colleges, coaching classes (except online classes)
- Cinema hall, shopping malls, swimming pool, theatre, picnic spots, auditorium
- Gathering more than six people at any place will not be allowed.
Madhya Pradesh government modifies Corona Curfew guidelines to be effective from June 1 pic.twitter.com/wqLoxZcwKb
— ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2021