Madhya Pradesh administers highest vaccine doses in a single day

Indore: India on Monday has administered more than 80 Lakh doses of vaccine in a single day under the government’s new vaccination policy. This new vaccine came into effect on Monday, and vaccines will be available for free to everyone of age 18 years or older at government vaccination centres.

According to data provided by the Union Health Ministry, Madhya Pradesh topped the list to administer the highest number of vaccines among all 37 states and union territories.

Madhya Pradesh administered 16,95,592 jabs in a single day. Indore has also set its record for the highest single-day number of jabs administered by any district in the country.

According to Indore Collector, Manish Singh, around 2,21,663 vaccine doses were administered on Monday.

The second-best performing state was Karnataka where 10,67,734 people were administered vaccine doses. The third position was gained by Uttar Pradesh where around 6,74,546 people got vaccinated in a day.

The worst performing states/union territories are Lakshadweep(289)Andaman and Nicobar island (783) with less than 1000 members.