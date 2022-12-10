Madhya Pradesh: 8-year-old boy who was stuck in 55-foot-deep borewell for 4 days, dies

Madhya Pradesh: A eight-year-old boy who fell into a 55-feet-deep borewell in Mandavi village in Betul district of Madhya Pradesh on December 6, died even after a 70-hour long rescue operation.

The boy, Tanmay Sahu, was pulled out from the borewell in the wee hours of Saturday morning, following a rescue operation. However, he had already died by the time they managed to rescue him from that bore well, said the Betul District Administration on Saturday.

As soon as a team of rescue workers managed to retrieve the child from the borewell, he was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead, the district administration said.`

The boy was fell into borewell on Tuesday evening, while he was playing outside his home in the Betul district.

The State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) teams along with Police teams and Home Guard rushed to the spot and began the rescue operations around 2:30 Am on Wednesday.

Rescuers managed to dug around 35 feet deep till Friday evening. But, the rescue operation was delayed as the digging of the tunnel was slow due to hard rock and water coming out from it. “Its a hard rock area which is creating hurdles for digging tunnels. In the meantime, rescuers would have to remove water coming from the tunnel. They would also have to ensure that borewell does not get any damage,” said Minister In-charge Inder Singh Parmar.

CCTV cameras were installed to monitor the child’s movements and oxygen is being supplied to him, however, “no response was noticed since Tuesday evening”. Though the rescuers were working “relentlessly” to ensure the safety of the child and a doctors was present at the spot to monitor the boy’s health, the boy died.