Madhya Pradesh: 14-Year-old boy dies as speeding bus drags him for 10 meters after collision

Madhya Pradesh: A 14-year-old boy got killed after a speeding school bus rammed into his bicycle and dragged him for nearly 10 meters. The incident took place in Gwalior here on Sunday. The CCTV footage of the horrible incident has surfaced online.

The CCTV footage shows the boy riding his bicycle with another riding pillion along side the bus near a petrol pump. The boy tried to turn his cycle towards the petrol pump after the bus tried to turn into the fuel station. The driver seems to be unaware of the boy’s presence beside the bus and ran him over. Even though the boy tried to escape he was crushed under the bus. The bus driver even then didn’t apply brakes. When people raised an alarm, the driver stopped the bus. Following the incident, he was rushed to the nearby hospital, where he died during treatment.

According to reports, the bus driver has fled from the scene. The deceased boy was a student of class 9th. He was returning from his school with his friend on bicycle on Saturday to drop him off when the accident took place.

The on-lookers informed the police. A case has been registered against the accused driver and is trying to nab him.

Note: The CCTV has not been not been posted in this article as it contains disturbing visuals.