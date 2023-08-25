Madhumita Shukla murder case: Amarmani Tripathi, wife to walk free from Gorakhpur jail

Lucknow: Former Uttar Pradesh minister Amarmani Tripathi and his wife serving life imprisonment in the murder of Madhumita Shukla case, is set to walk free today.

Meanwhile, with the permission of the Governor, the Prison Administration and Reforms Department has issued its order.

Currently, both of Amarmani and his wife Madhumani are lodged in Gorakhpur Jail and will be released from jail on presenting a bond.

DG Jail, SN Sabat confirmed that after completion of all formalities, the couple will be released from jail. The prisons department’s order also cites their old age and good behaviour, Amarmani is 66 and Madhumani 61.

The poetess Madhumita was shot dead on May 9, 2003, in Paper Mill Colony, Lucknow. The case was investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The former state minister and his wife Madhumani were convicted of hatching a conspiracy and killing of postess Madhumita Shukla in 2003. They were sentenced to life imprisonment by Dehradun court in 2007.

The investigation revealed both Tripathi and Shukla had an illicit relationship and the poetess conceived a child with him during the period. The former minister pressured her to abort the child.