M.K. Stalin resigns as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister

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Chennai: DMK president M.K. Stalin has resigned as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. The resignation letter has been reportedly submitted to the Governor’s office in Lok Bhavan yesterday night.

This move marks the turning point in Tamil Nadu’s politics, as TVK’s Vijay wins the majority seats in TN assembly elections yesterday.

M.K. Stalin in a statement on x says, “We bow to and accept the verdict of the people. Congratulations to the victors!

In the past five years, we have created numerous projects and provided good governance to the people of Tamil Nadu. We have elevated Tamil Nadu in every way. In the electoral arena, we sought votes only by speaking of our achievements…..

Thus, the political journey of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam will continue without faltering.

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The DMK, which has so far functioned as an exemplary ruling party for the people—henceforth will function as an exemplary opposition party.”

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