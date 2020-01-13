Noida
Banda (UP): Police personnel conduct flag march (Photo: IANS)

Lucknow, Noida get their first police commissioners

By IANS

Lucknow: Sujeet Pandey, a 1994 batch IPS officer, will be the first Police Commissioner of Lucknow while Alok Singh has been appointed as Police commissioner of Noida.

The appointments were announced soon after the state cabinet approved the police commissionerate system in two districts of the state.

Related News
Nation

Mumbai cop rapes cabby for refusing ride

Nation

VHP unveils Ram temple model at Magh Mela

Nation

Tihar hangman Pawan set to emulate ancestors with Nirbhaya…

Nation

Delhi BJP has sought damages of 500 cr from AAP for using…

Sujeet Pandey is presently posted as additional director general of police, Allahabad zone and is a 1994 batch IPS officer.

Alok Singh is also an ADG rank officer and belongs to the 1995 batch IPS officer.

Both the officers have a non-controversial background and are known to be upright officers.

You might also like
Nation

Mumbai cop rapes cabby for refusing ride

Nation

VHP unveils Ram temple model at Magh Mela

Nation

Tihar hangman Pawan set to emulate ancestors with Nirbhaya hangings

Nation

Delhi BJP has sought damages of 500 cr from AAP for using videos of Manoj Tiwari

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.