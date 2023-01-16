Lucknow man dials airline customer care number, allegedly duped of Rs 1.49 lakhs
Lucknow man allegedly duped of Rs 1.49 lakhs in online fraud when he dialled the customer care number to find out about a cancelled flight.
Lucknow: A man in Lucknow was allegedly duped of Rs 1.49 lakhs in an online fraud when he dialled the customer care number to find out about a cancelled flight.
This is the 10th such incident that occurred in the last three months, where the victim was duped after dialling a customer care number from the search engine.
In the latest case, victim Amit Gupta had to return to Lucknow from Mumbai by a flight on January 9 but the flight was cancelled later.
Gupta called up the customer care to enquire about the same.
Later, he got a call from an unidentified mobile number. The caller asked Gupta to download Anydesk app on his mobile phone.
He was then asked to respond to some details.
A short while later, the money was deducted from his account.
Gupta has lodged a complaint with the police and investigation is on.