Lucknow: Girl accuses father of sexual misconduct

Lucknow: In a shocking allegation, a 19-year-old girl has accused her father of sexual misconduct.

Based on her complaint, police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the allegation.

In her complaint, the girl alleged that her father had been misbehaving with her since the past some time.

“He frequently touches me inappropriately and even attempts to sexually exploit me,” the victim alleged.

Gomti Nagar Vistar SHO Vinay Chaturvedi said an FIR has been registered and statements of family members will be recorded as part of the investigation.