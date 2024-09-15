9-year-old suffers from cardiac arrest while playing, dies later

In a tragic incident, a 9-year-0ld child suffered cardiac arrest while playing and passed away soon after. The incident happened in a local school premises of Lucknow. The death of the school student has left everyone in shock and triggered fears of sudden cardiac arrests.

According to the statement issued by the school principal, the child was absolutely fine when he came to school on the fateful morning and was playing with few of other students and suddenly collapsed while playing. Some of the students alerted the teachers about him becoming unresponsive. They made immediate efforts to revive the child, however, they couldn’t save his life.

The exact cause of the sudden heart attack is still unknown and currently being investigated. The principal has suspended all classes until further notice and requested everyone to wait for the reports to know the exact cause of the heart attack.