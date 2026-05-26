Lt Gen Harjeet Singh Sahi appointed Chief of Staff, Western Command

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Chandigarh: Lieutenant General Harjeet Singh Sahi has been appointed the Chief of Staff (CoS), Headquarters, Western Command, at Chandimandir Military Station on Tuesday.

According to the Defence PRO, Lt Gen Sahi succeeds Lieutenant General Puneet Ahuja, AVSM, SM, VSM, who has proceeded to assume the appointment of Director General Strategic Planning at Army Headquarters.

On assuming the appointment, Lt Gen Sahi laid a wreath at the Veer Smriti War Memorial and paid homage to the bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice in the service of the nation.

He reaffirmed his commitment towards enhancing operational preparedness, capability development and the welfare of all ranks, veterans and their families.

An alumnus of Punjab Public School, Nabha and Indian Military Academy Dehradun, Lt Gen Sahi was commissioned into 23rd Battalion, The Rajput Regiment in December 1988 and presently holds the prestigious appointment of Colonel of The Rajput Regiment.

The General Officer has extensive operational experience across the Northern, Western and Eastern theatres, including Siachen Glacier. He commanded his battalion and an Infantry Brigade along the Line of Control and Counter Insurgency Force (Kilo) in Jammu and Kashmir.

Lt Gen Sahi has the unique distinction of commanding 3 Corps, the largest Corps of the Indian Army with an area of responsibility along the Eastern Borders, Indo- Myanmar border and hinterland of six states of North East. He was instrumental in ensuring infrastructure upgradation and stability in the area of responsibility, including the state of Manipur, which witnessed an outbreak of ethnic conflict in May 2023.

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Prior to this appointment, he served as Commandant, Army War College, Mhow, where he spearheaded several initiatives aimed at aligning professional military education with emerging operational dynamics and technological advancements.

Under his leadership, the institution was awarded the prestigious Chief of the Army Staff Unit Appreciation on 15 January 2026.

The General Officer has also held key staff appointments, including Brigadier General Staff of an operational Corps, Additional Director General Military Operations and Director General Information Warfare at the Army Headquarters.

He has attended all the important professional courses, including the Staff Course at DSSC Wellington, Higher Command Course at Army War College, Mhow and the NDC Course at National Defence College, New Delhi. Lt Gen Sahi holds two MPhil degrees and a Master’s Degree in Defence and Strategic Studies.

In recognition of his distinguished service, the General Officer has been awarded the Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Uttam Yudh Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Yudh Seva Medal and Sena Medal.

(Source: ANI)