LS adjourned sine die amid Covid-19 scare

By IANS

New Delhi, March 23 (IANS) The Lok Sabha was on Monday adjourned sine die, 11 days ahead of its scheduled closure aimd the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak in the country.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla made the announcement after the House passed the Finance Bill, 2020. The Budget Session of the Parliament, which began on March 2, was to be concluded on April 3.

The Speaker took the decision following a discussion of all the floor leaders who unanimously decided to curtail the House proceedings in view of the safety of the parliamentarians, Parliament staff and media crew and to avoid transmission of Covid-19 that has claimed eight lives across the country so far besides affecting over 400 people.

