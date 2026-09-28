LPU suspends classes for 10 days, postpones mid-term exams

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Punjab: Lovely Professional University (LPU) has announced the suspension of classes for 10 days and postponed the LPU mid-term exams after violent protests inside and around its campus in Jalandhar, Punjab.

The university announced that the decision was made in the interest of student safety and well-being.

The additional schedule for the rescheduled mid-term exams will be announced separately through the University Management System.

The protests started when claims emerged on social media about a female student who had been raped on campus.

The police have registered an FIR and set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the allegations, which also include CCTV footage and other evidence.

Police have not confirmed the allegations, and the investigation is ongoing.

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Violence broke out as protesters reportedly damaged property, fought with police, and shut down the Jalandhar-Phagwara national highway.

Damage to police vehicles was also reported during the violence.

LPU has instructed students to discuss with their family members about leaving the campus during the 10-day suspension.

Those who have remained behind have been instructed to stay in their hostels or residences and desist from any movement or participation in the unrest.

Officials also requested students not to panic and wait for official communiques while they investigate the issue.