New Delhi: Domestic LPG will become cheaper by Rs 10 per cylinder from April 1,bringing much needed relief to households reeling under the impact of consecutive price hikes since February, bringing it down to Rs 809 per cylinder, Indian oil corporation informed on Wednesday.

The price of gas cylinder early stood Rs 819 per cylinder.

The Price of domestic LPG cylinder has been reduced Rs 10 per cylinder from Rs 819 to Rs 809 per cylinder in Delhi from April 1. The other reduction has been carried out in other market.

While petrol and diesel prices have already been cut thrice in one week, cooking gas (LPG) price too will see a reduction in the near future, one of the official said .

A drop in all the prices of petrol, diesel and LPG was being expected as international oil prices have softened, “International oil prices, which are the benchmark for deciding retail rates, have softened over the past few days. Though there had been some firming up of prices on Tuesday, overall the trend has been of a decline, which should reflect in domestic retail rates as well,” he added.

Sources : ANI