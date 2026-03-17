LPG tanker Nanda Devi arrives at Gujarat’s Vadinar Port

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New-Delhi: After Shivalik, another LPG tanker, Nanda Devi, carrying about 47,000 metric tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas, reached the Vadinar Port in Gujarat on Tuesday.

Notably, two Indian-flagged vessels carrying liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) were granted transit through the Strait of Hormuz by Iranian authorities. One of them is the Shivalik, while the other vessel is Nanda Devi.

Yesterday, Shivalik, the other LPG tanker, arrived at Gujarat’s Mundra Port with more than 46,000 metric tons of LPG. It carried a quantity of LPG equivalent to around 32.4 lakh standard 14.2-kg domestic cylinders used by the Indian households. Of this, 20,000 MT will be unloaded at Mundra, while the remaining 26,000 MT is scheduled for Mangalore.

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On Saturday, Rajesh Kumar Sinha, Special Secretary in the Shipping Ministry, had informed that Shivalik and Nanda Devi were expected to arrive on March 16 and March 17, respectively.

After Nanda Devi arrives at the Gujarat port, it is expected that 24,000 metric tons of LPG will be dispatched to Tamil Nadu.