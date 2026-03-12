LPG shortage hits Shimla’s tourism amid West Asia crisis; hotels cancel weddings, big events

Advertisement

Shimla: An acute LPG shortage in Shimla is threatening the city’s vibrant tourism industry, forcing hotels to cancel weddings and large events. As the disruption stems from the ongoing crisis in West Asia, industry leaders warn that if gas supplies are not restored soon, the impact could jeopardise the livelihoods of workers and the overall economy in Himachal Pradesh’s capital.

According to representatives of the hotel and tourism sector, the shortage has intensified amid the ongoing crisis in Iran and the wider Middle East, which has disrupted LPG availability across several parts of the country.

Mohinder Seth, President of the Shimla Hotel and Tourism Stakeholders Association, said hotels in the hill city are struggling to manage basic kitchen operations due to the halt in commercial LPG bottling.

“Some hotels have already started cancelling marriage functions and large parties because commercial gas is not available. We have requested the authorities to provide at least rationed cylinders so that hotels can serve basic food to tourists and staff,” Seth said.

He added that the association has already approached government officials seeking immediate relief and has suggested rationing of cylinders based on hotel capacity.

“Most hotels are now operating on a limited menu to reduce gas consumption. We are ready to cooperate with the government, but at least basic fuel supply should be ensured for the staff and guests,” Seth said.

Seth also expressed concern over the prolonged difficulties faced by the tourism sector in recent years.

“For nearly five years, the industry has been struggling first due to COVID-19, then natural disasters, and other disruptions. If support is not provided now, the tourism industry could collapse,” he warned.

Hotel owners said they are also exploring alternative cooking options such as electric appliances and eco-friendly fuel granules, but such transitions require time and infrastructure adjustments.

Pasanda Sharma, a dhaba owner in Shimla, said the limited supply has already forced them to cut down their menu.

“Our entire kitchen runs on gas. Without supply we cannot cook food. We have only one cylinder left, and once that finishes, we will have to shut down. We request the government to provide at least two to three cylinders a month so that we can continue working,” Sharma said.

Sharma added that many eateries have already stopped preparing certain food items, including tea and breakfast services, in order to conserve gas.

Meanwhile, workers and small dhaba operators in Shimla say the shortage is threatening their livelihoods.

Yoginder Pal, a chef working at a local dhaba, said the business may be forced to shut down if gas supply does not resume soon.

“We are facing serious problems because the gas supply has stopped. Four to five people work here, and our livelihood depends on this dhaba. If gas does not arrive, then we have to return home,” Pal said. Dhaba owners say they have only a few cylinders left, and operations may stop within days if fresh supplies do not arrive.

Industry stakeholders have urged the state government to introduce temporary rationing of LPG cylinders for hotels, restaurants and dhabas until normal supply is restored, warning that prolonged shortages could severely affect tourism and employment in the state capital.

(Source: ANI)