LPG shortage hits Pune IT hubs; TCS, Wipro, Cognizant cut canteen services

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Pune: Some of the technology firms based in Pune have embarked on changing the way in which their cafeterias run, following a shortage of commercial LPG that hit massive kitchen setups in their campuses.

The reduction in the number of dishes served in office cafeterias has been reported to be practiced by all the major IT companies, such as Tata Consultancy Services, Wipro, and Cognizant. Food sellers in the corporate parks are also struggling to continue with normal cooking activities since supplies of LPG are limited.

In reaction to this, certain offices have requested that employees either bring their own meals or use more basic types of meals that can be found at campus cafeterias. Some organisations have well-provided limited catering facilities by outsourcing kitchen facilities.

This has been especially evident in Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park, which is one of the largest IT parks in India, with thousands of employees relying on the canteens to have their daily meal.

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In order to cope with this inconvenience, organisations and food suppliers are testing out electric cookers and centralized kitchens that are capable of delivering pre-prepared meals to office campuses. Flexible work arrangements are also being looked at in some firms to ease the pressure on on-site food services.

According to industry observers, the commercial LPG cylinder shortage is attributed to the larger-scale supply issues of the energy market. The first to experience the effects have been corporate campuses that are heavily dependent on large kitchens.

Although firms hope that the circumstances will normalise as soon as there is an increase in LPG supplies, the event illustrates how any interference with the supply of fuel can easily impact daily business at the workplace in large-scale setups.