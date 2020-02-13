Dharmendra Pradhan
Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (File Pic)

LPG Price Hike Is Not In My Hand: Petroleum Minister Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

By KalingaTV Bureau
New Delhi : Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday said the price hike of LPG has nothing to do with the elections.

The Minister also said that pricing of energy products is dependent on fluctuations in international prices.

“LPG price hike is not related to elections. LPG price hike depends on global markets&consumption. Energy is a global commodity. Sometimes it goes up, sometimes it goes down. It’s not in my hand,” Pradhan was quoted as saying by the news agency ANI.

On Wednesday , the price of non-subsidised liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders was sharply hiked by Rs 144.5 by state-run oil marketing companies.

This was the sharpest hike in the price of non-subsidised LPG cylinder prices since January 2014, when prices had been increased by Rs 220 to cost Rs 1,241 per cylinder.

