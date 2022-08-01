LPG cylinder prices reduced from today, check out new rates in your city

Bhubaneswar: The prices of the commercial cylinder has reduced from today that is 1st August 2022. This has brought huge relief to the consumers. The Oil Marketing companies have slashed the prices of 19 kg commercial cylinder by Rs 36 on Monday, 1 August 2022.

That means the 19 kg commercial cylinder will be cheaper by Rs 36 per bottle from today. The price of a 19 kg commercial cylinder in Delhi will now be Rs 1976,reduced from its earlier price of Rs 2012.50, while in Kolkata it will be priced at Rs 2095.50 reduced from earlier cost of Rs 2132. On the other hand, the cost of 19 kg commercial cylinder in Mumbai has been reduced to Rs 1936.50 and Rs 2141 in Chennai.

However, there is no change in the rates of domestic cylinders. The price of domestic cylinders in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai is Rs.1053, Rs.1079, Rs 1052 and Rs 1068, respectively.

Note that the price of a commercial cylinder had decreased by Rs 8.50 before the month of July.

OMCs announce change in LPG prices twice a month, once in the begining of the month and once during the middle of the month.