LPG Cylinder Prices Hiked Across India From Today

Bhubanneswar: LPG prices hiked by up to Rs. 149 per cylinder across India from today.

It is noteworthy that the revised rates shall be applicable from today onwards.

Here’s the list of revised LPG prices across the four metro cities of India.

Delhi: Rs 858.5 (Rs 144 hike)

Kolkata: Rs 896 (Rs 149 hike)

Mumbai: Rs 829.5 (Rs 145.5 hike)

Chennai: Rs 881 (Rs 147 hike)