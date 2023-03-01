LPG cylinder price hike: Domestic rate rise by Rs 50, Commercial by Rs 350

New Delhi: The price of Domestic and Commercial Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder have increased on Wednesday. The 14.2 kg domestic cooking gas cylinder price has been hiked by Rs 50, while the 19 kg Commercial LPG cylinder prices increased by Rs 350.50. The new rates will be in effect from today.

With the latest price hike, the domestic LPG cylinder price in Delhi has risen to Rs 1,103 now and the 19 kg commercial cylinder will cost Rs 2,119.50 in the capital.

The latest hike in the price of LPG cylinders will burn holes in the common man’s pocket as they have to bear the burnt of price increase in other daily necessities as well.

The cost of LPG is revised on a monthly basis by the state-run oil companies in India. The majority of household in India uses LPG for cooking purpose. The prices of domestic cooking gas vary from state to state as per the local taxes.

Check the latest Domestic LPG Cylinder rates here:

Bhubaneswar- Rs 1,079.00

New Delhi- Rs 1,103.00

Kolkata- Rs 1,079.00

Mumbai- Rs 1,052.50

Chennai- Rs 1,068.50

Gurgaon- Rs 1,061.50

Noida- Rs 1,050.50

Bangalore Rs- 1,055.50

Chandigarh Rs 1,112.50

Hyderabad- Rs 1,105.00

Jaipur Rs 1,056.50

Lucknow- Rs 1,090.50

Patna- Rs 1,201.00

Trivandrum- Rs 1,062.00.

Also Read: Good News! Govt To Give LPG Cylinder For Just Rs 500, Check Details