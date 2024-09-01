LPG cylinder price hike by Rs. 39, see details here

Bhubaneswar: Oil marketing companies (OMCs) have hiked the price of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 39 and the hike shall be applicable from today.

According to reports, this shall be applicable from September 1. After this hike, the retail price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi shall cost Rs. 1,691.50.

The sudden increase in LPG prices is likely to hit businesses across various sectors. This price hike shall hit small restaurants and hotels.

Consumers have bear the brunt with the cost rise.