Low pressure likely to form over Southeast Bay Of Bengal tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: A cyclonic circulation will likely form over Andaman sea today and a low-pressure area is expected to form over Southeast Bay Of Bengal tomorrow.

The possible low pressure will intensify more while moving in west-north-west direction. It will turn into an depression over southeast Bay of Bengal on the morning of December 7.

After that the depression will move forward in west-north-west direction towards the south west BoB.

On December 8, the possible depression will reach the soars of Tamil Nadu-Puducherry and nearby South Andra Pradesh.

The Skymet weather has also predicted that the low pressure will likely turn into a depression. There is no indication of it turning into a cyclone.

However, US weather agency AccuWeather meteorologist Jason Nichols has predicted that there is possibilities of a cyclone forming in the Bay of Bengal. According to his forecast, a low pressure area will form in the Andaman Sea tomorrow. It will condense and become a depression or cyclone in the Bay of Bengal next week. It may affect Southeast India.