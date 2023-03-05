Low intensity earthquake felt in Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar: A low intensity earthquake magnitude 3.9 on the Richter scale occurred in J&K’s Bandipora district on Sunday.

Officials of disaster management authority said an earthquake measuring 3.9 on the Richter scale occurred in Bandipora district of J&K at 6.57 a.m.

Seismological data said the earthquake occurred 10 kms inside the earth’s crust with latitude 34.42 degrees north and longitude 74.88 degrees east.

No loss of life or damage to property was reported from anywhere.

(Inputs from IANS)