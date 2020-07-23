Love Jihad In UP! Man Kills Live-In Partner, Her Daughter Buries Them In House

Love Jihad In UP! Man Kills Live-In Partner, Her Daughter Buries Them In House

Meerut: Meerut Police of Uttar Pradesh arrested one Shamshad on charges of killing his live-in partner and her daughter in Partapur area in Meerut. The accused was arrested after a brief encounter with the police.

Shamshad was in a live-in relationship with a woman by reportedly concealing his religious identity. However, he murdered the woman and her daughter on March 28 and buried the two bodies in his own house.

The murder came to light when a friend of the woman informed the police that the woman had been missing for long.

Acting on the complaint, the police dug up a portion of Shamshad’s house and recovered the skeletons on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the bodies have been sent for DNA tests.

Shamshad managed to escape and was later intercepted near Noor Nagar. He received a bullet injury in the leg and has been admitted to the hospital.

A firearm, cartridges and a motorcycle have been recovered from his possession.

Akhilesh Narain Singh, SP City, said that the accused had concealed his religious identity in his relationship.

On the other hand, Hindu Yuva Vahini activists told reporters that this was a case of ‘love jihad’ and if the police had acted on time, the murders could have been averted.

(With IANS inputs)