Lord Vishnu idol, Shiva Linga found in Krishna River in Karnataka

Bangalore: A Lord Vishnu idol and a Shiva Linga were found in the river bed of Krishna River in Karnataka recently. The idols are said to be from 11th century Kalyana Chalukyas dynasty.

The idols were found during the construction work of a bridge that is going on near Shakti Nagar in Raichur.

