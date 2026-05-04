Looteri Dulhan gang busted in UP, 4 women arrested, mastermind absconding

Advertisement

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh police have busted looteri Dulhan gang involved in cheating men under the pretext of marriage in Maharajganj. Four women have been arrested and the mastermind remains absconding.

The arrested women has been identified as Sumitra, Lalti, Kajal, and Anjalika.

The Sindura police station started a probe into the matter and arrested the accused women near Chiutaha Bazaar. Officials recovered Rs 39,500 in cash, along with silver anklets and a mangalsutra from them which they had obtained through fraud.

The Superintendent of Police Shakti Mohan Awasthi revealed the details during a press meet, in which he informed that the gang operated in a well-planned manner by arranging fake marriages and extorting money and valuables from the victims.

Advertisement

The case came to light when a case was filed when the complaint Ranjeet Chauhan, a resident of Etah, alleged that Jitendra and four women had arranged his marriage with a woman named Anjalika.

According to the complaint, the accused conducted wedding rituals at a local temple in the Sinduria area, during which they extracted nearly Rs 1 lakh and jewellery from the victim in the name of wedding expenses. During the ceremony, the accused allegedly turned aggressive, assaulted the victim, and fled the scene. Jitendra escaped with the “bride,” while the others went absconding.

All the four accused women have been sent to jail, while efforts are on to apprehend the mastermind.