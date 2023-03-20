Looking for a rented house in Bengaluru, need to have an impressive LinkedIn profile

Bengaluru: It is no easy game if you are looking for a house on rent in metro cities like Bengaluru, a Twitter user recently shared his hurdles during the flat hunt, where he was asked to provide his LinkedIn profile with a small write up about him to match the qualifications set by a house owner.

On Twitter, one Goutham shared screenshots of WhatsApp conversations that he had with a person from Indiranagar. After sharing photos of the flat and quoting the rent, the dealer told him he would have to share his LinkedIn profile with the owner. The dealer also asked him if he could share a small write-up about him. “Day 12 of house hunting Indiranagar,” Goutham said in the tweet as he tagged @peakbengaluru, a Twitter account famous for showcasing Bengaluru’s start-up culture.

Since being posted, the tweet has gone viral and so far it has collected over 1 lakh views on Twitter, along with 52 retweets and 909 likes. Some netizens also shared their experience in the comments section.

A user wrote, “This is happening quite a lot in Bengaluru, I know a couple of my friends who are ready to pay a good amount for rent but they’re asked a lot of questions with and then the rent is quoted again with an increased price… They’re still hunting for a house.”

“Happens in Gurgaon too. You have to send profile. If you are not salaried employee, you don’t get the house. Like people doing startups don’t get houses,” wrote another Twitter user.